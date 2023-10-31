Stephens had seven tackles (six solo) and a five-yard interception in Sunday's 31-24 win over the Cardinals.

Stephens picked off Joshua Dobbs at the beginning of the two-minute warning in the second quarter on a pass intended for Michael Wilson. It led to a one-yard rushing touchdown by Gus Edwards six plays later and gave the Ravens a seven-point lead heading into halftime. Stephens doubled his 2023 interception total in Week 8 and is now third on the Ravens defense with 45 tackles this season, trailing behind Roquan Smith (82) and Patrick Queen (69). Sunday also marked yet another game when Stephens played 100 percent of the defensive snaps and has done so in all but one game this year.