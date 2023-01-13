Stephens (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's wild-card matchup against the Bengals.
Stephens became ill ahead of the Ravens' Week 18 matchup against the Bengals and was admitted to a hospital in Cincinnati, where he stayed for a few days. The 2021 third-round pick returned to the team Wednesday, but he won't be available for the playoff rematch against the Bengals.
