Stephens recorded 12 tackles in Sunday's 25-9 win versus Houston.
Though not necessarily what Baltimore would like to see from a coverage-oriented defensive back, Stephens' 2023 debut certainly looked good in the box score and for fantasy managers. He's likely to see an expanded role moving forward with regular starting free safety Marcus Williams (pectoral) expected to miss extended time after a Week 1 injury.
