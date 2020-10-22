Williams was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list by Baltimore on Thursday.
Williams had close contact with a person infected with the illness and did not actually test positive himself, so the fact that he was activated so quickly is a great sign. Now healthy, expect the veteran to assume his usual starting nose tackle role in Sunday's game against the Steelers.
