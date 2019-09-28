Ravens' Brandon Williams: Added to injury report
The Ravens have added Williams to the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Browns due to a knee injury.
It is unclear how Williams picked up the injury, but it presumably occurred at practice. If he is ultimately unable to suit up look for Patrick Ricard to fill in for him at defensive end. More information will be made available closer to kickoff.
