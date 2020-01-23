Play

Williams notched 34 tackles (13 solo), one sack and one recovered fumble across 14 regular-season games in 2019.

Williams tied his 2018 totals for tackles and sacks, despite appearing in two fewer contests this season. The defensive tackle remains under contract with the Ravens through 2021, but he doesn't carry much IDP value due to a lack of upside as a pass rusher.

