Ravens' Brandon Williams: Avoids serious injury
Head coach John Harbaugh said Williams (foot) won't be out for an extended period of time, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports.
Ravens fans can breathe a sigh of relief as their $54 million defensive tackle appears to have dodged a bullet after going down with an apparent foot injury in last weekend's victory over the Browns. However, Harbaugh stopped short of slapping any sort of timeline on Williams' recovery, so it isn't clear when the lineman could return to the field.
