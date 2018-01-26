Play

Williams recorded 30 tackles, two pass breakups, one fumble recovery and one touchdown in 12 games during the 2017 season.

Williams was a nightmare for opposing ballcarriers in 2017 and ultimately graded out as Pro Football Focus' third-highest-graded 3-4 defensive end against the run. In fact, the Ravens' run defense fell off a cliff when he wasn't available to play, evidenced by the fact Baltimore surrendered just 82.2 rushing yards per game on a 2.5-yards-per-carry clip with Williams in the lineup compared to 169.5 yards per game and 4.3 yards per carry without him. However, his fantasy utility pales in comparison to his real-life value given his meager statistical production, leaving Williams off the IDP radar in most formats ahead of the 2018 campaign.

