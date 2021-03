Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said Tuesday that he expects Williams to remain with the Ravens for the 2021 season, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

The Ravens would free up roughly $7.5 million in salary-cap space by cutting Williams outright, but DeCosta believes Williams is a key part of the team's defense. The 32-year-old nose tackle started all 13 games that he played last season, posting 33 tackles and two pass breakups.