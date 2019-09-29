Play

Williams (knee) is expected to play in Sunday's contest against the Browns, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Williams was a late addition to the team's injury report prior to the game, but as evidenced by this news, could've been nothing more than a precaution. If Williams does indeed go, he's expected to resume his role as one of the starting defensive ends for the Baltimore front.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories