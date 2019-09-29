Ravens' Brandon Williams: Expected to suit up
Williams (knee) is expected to play in Sunday's contest against the Browns, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Williams was a late addition to the team's injury report prior to the game, but as evidenced by this news, could've been nothing more than a precaution. If Williams does indeed go, he's expected to resume his role as one of the starting defensive ends for the Baltimore front.
More News
-
Ravens' Brandon Williams: Added to injury report•
-
Ravens' Brandon Williams: Excelling in run defense•
-
Ravens' Brandon Williams: Questionable for Week 17•
-
Ravens' Brandon Williams: Five tackles in return•
-
Ravens' Brandon Williams: Active Sunday•
-
Ravens' Brandon Williams: Questionable for Week 7•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 4.
-
Week 4 Injuries: Stafford, Hilton doubts
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4