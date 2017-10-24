Williams racked up five tackles, including one tackle for loss, in Sunday's loss to the Vikings.

After a four-game absence due to a foot injury, Williams returned to the fold and held up his end of the bargain along the Ravens' front. However, Baltimore was still gashed for 169 yards on the ground while giving up 5.1 yards per carry. His 45 snaps were a season-high, as were his five tackles. It seems that Williams is now fully healthy ahead of Thursday's game against the Dolphins.