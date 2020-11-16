Williams (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Patriots.
Williams' departure leaves the Ravens thin on the defensive line with Calais Campbell (calf) inactive. Justin Ellis should take over at nose tackle as long as Williams remains sidelined.
