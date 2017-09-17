Williams is questionable to return to Sunday's matchup with the Browns due to a foot injury, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Williams was one of two active defensive ends on the Ravens' roster, so expect them to either move nose tackle Carl Davis to the outside or get creative with their formations. If Williams is unable to return Sunday, fantasy owners should keep an eye on his recovery for the sake of the Ravens' defense as a whole.