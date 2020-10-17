Williams was placed on the reserve/ COVID-19 list Saturday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Williams had close contact with a person infected with the illness and did not actually test positive himself according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Still, the NFL's protocol rules dictate that he will have to be isolated for at least five days. As a result, the starting nose tackle's absence Sunday should result in more snaps for Justin Ellis in the middle.
