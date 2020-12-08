Williams (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Cowboys, is expected to play, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Williams has missed the Ravens' last two games, sitting out the team's Week 11 loss to the Titans with the ankle injury and then missing the Week 12 loss to the Steelers after landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He's since been reinstated from the list, but Williams was troubled enough by the ankle issue in practice this week for the Ravens to designate him as questionable. Fortunately for the Ravens, the run-stuffing defensive tackle looks like he'll be able to pay, but official confirmation on his availability won't come until the team releases its inactive list approximately 90 minutes before the 8:05 p.m. ET kickoff.