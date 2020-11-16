Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Williams (ankle) could miss Sunday's game against the Titans, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Harbaugh didn't reveal the nature of the injury that Williams suffered in Sunday's loss to the Seahawks, but it's clear that he's in danger of missing time. The Ravens may wait until after the practice week is complete before making a decision. Justin Ellis is next up at nose tackle if Williams is ruled out.