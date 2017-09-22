Ravens' Brandon Williams: No go for Week 3
Head coach John Harbaugh said Williams (foot) won't be available for Week 3.
Williams didn't practice this week after injuring his foot in Week 2. His absence won't go unnoticed Sunday in London, as Williams is the team's best down lineman against the run.
