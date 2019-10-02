Ravens' Brandon Williams: Not practicing
Williams (knee) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Williams was a late addition to the injury report Saturday and didn't play in this past Sunday's game versus the Browns. His initial absence from practice this week puts him on track for another missed game, but he still has two more days to get back onto the field. If Williams is unable to play Week 5 versus the Steelers, Patrick Ricard and Daylon Mack are expected to rotate in at defensive end.
