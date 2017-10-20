Ravens' Brandon Williams: Questionable for Week 7
Williams (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings.
Since Williams was a full participant in practice all week, we assume he'll ultimately be given the thumbs up to play prior to Sunday's 1:00 PM ET kickoff. If not, the Ravens could be susceptible against the run considering they've surrendered 169.5 rushing games without him in the lineup this year -- compared to 85.0 yards per game in Week 1 and Week 2 before Williams injured his foot.
More News
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Thursday recap: Cooper explodes
Amari Cooper broke out in a big way. What else happened on Thursday around the league? Chris...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Assessing Packers with Hundley
Brett Hundley is the Packers quarterback for better or worse. Heath Cummings takes a look at...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...