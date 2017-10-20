Williams (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Since Williams was a full participant in practice all week, we assume he'll ultimately be given the thumbs up to play prior to Sunday's 1:00 PM ET kickoff. If not, the Ravens could be susceptible against the run considering they've surrendered 169.5 rushing games without him in the lineup this year -- compared to 85.0 yards per game in Week 1 and Week 2 before Williams injured his foot.