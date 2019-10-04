Play

Williams (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Steelers, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Williams was able to elevate to full practice participation Friday, so he has a good shot to play Sunday. That should help the Ravens defense, since when he sat out last week, Nick Chubb ran wild for 165 yards, three touchdowns and 8.3 YPC.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories