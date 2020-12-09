Williams (ankle) is active for Tuesday's game against the Cowboys.
Williams received the questionable tag due to the ankle injury, but he'll return to the field after missing the past two games. The 31-year-old should return to his starting role at nose tackle for the Ravens.
