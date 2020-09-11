Williams and Baltimore have agreed to terms on a restructured contract with a base value of $8.25 million over the next two years, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Williams' restructured deal includes $8.25 million guaranteed. He previously carried a $19 million salary over the next two seasons, without any guarantees, so this move frees up $3 million in cap space for the Ravens. The 31-year-old defensive tackle is locked in for his usual starting role Sunday against the Browns.