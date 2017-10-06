Play

Williams (foot) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Williams didn't practice at all this week and has been sidelined since Week 2 with the injury. He's tasked mostly with sealing the edge rather than rushing the passer in the Ravens' 3-4 scheme, so Williams won't carry much value in IDP formats once he heals up.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories