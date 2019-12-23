Play

Williams (coach's decision) won't play in Sunday's game against the Steelers, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Williams is having a solid season, recording 35 tackles and a sack over 14 games. The Ravens have clinched the No. 1 playoff spot in the AFC, so Williams will take a week of rest. Patrick Ricard and Justin Ellis should both enjoy upticks in usage in Williams' stead.

