Ravens' Brandon Williams: Set to rest in Week 17
Williams (coach's decision) won't play in Sunday's game against the Steelers, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Williams is having a solid season, recording 35 tackles and a sack over 14 games. The Ravens have clinched the No. 1 playoff spot in the AFC, so Williams will take a week of rest. Patrick Ricard and Justin Ellis should both enjoy upticks in usage in Williams' stead.
