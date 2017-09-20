Ravens' Brandon Williams: Sits out practice Wednesday
Williams (foot) did not practice Wednesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.
This isn't super surprising after Williams exited Sunday's game against the Browns and could just be the Ravens exercising some caution. No specific timetable has been given for the 28-year-old at this point, so his status for Week 3 remains up in the air.
