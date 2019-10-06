Play

Williams (knee) is active for Sunday's game versus the Steelers.

Williams will start at defensive end, and he'll play a pivotal role in slowing down Pittsburgh's backfield duo of James Conner and Jaylen Samuels. When the Ravens were without him last week, Nick Chubb ran all over them, so Williams' presence should shore up their defensive front.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories