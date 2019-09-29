Play

Williams (knee) won't play in Sunday's divisional game against the Browns.

This news comes as quite a surprise, considering Williams was expected to suit up coming into the contest. He was a late addition to the injury report Saturday, but as evidenced by this news, the injury seems to be serious enough to keep him sidelined. In his stead, look for Patrick Ricard to see an increase in snaps on the defensive line for Week 4.

