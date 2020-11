Williams (ankle) is inactive heading into Sunday's matchup against the Titans, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Williams emerged from the practice week listed as doubtful, and it's now been confirmed the 2018 Pro Bowler will be unavailable Week 11. He hurt his ankle on Sunday Night Football against the Patriots, opening the door for Justin Ellis to garner a season-high 47 defensive snaps in the contest. Williams' next opportunity to suit up will come Thanksgiving night against Pittsburgh.