Williams (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against New England, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Williams exited in the first half and was officially ruled out soon after halftime. He'll hope to heal up in time to face the Titans in Week 11, with Justin Ellis filling in on the interior of Baltimore's defensive line in the meantime.
More News
-
Ravens' Brandon Williams: Hurts ankle on SNF•
-
Ravens' Brandon Williams: Activated by Ravens•
-
Ravens' Brandon Williams: Lands on reserve/COVID-19 list•
-
Ravens' Brandon Williams: Restructures contract•
-
Ravens' Brandon Williams: Another 34-tackle season•
-
Ravens' Brandon Williams: Set to rest in Week 17•