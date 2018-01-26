Urban (foot) is out of his walking boot and "close to running," Garrett Downing of the Ravens' official site reports.

Urban is on the mend from a Lisfranc injury he suffered in Week 3 and expects to be cleared to play prior to the start of team training camps in late July and early August. Though he's set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the league year, both Baltimore and Urban have expressed mutual interest in reaching a new deal.