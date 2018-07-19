Ravens' Brent Urban: Not on PUP list
Urban (foot) will not start camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
It was originally reported that Urban would start camp on the PUP list due to a foot injury, however the defensive end passed his physical and has been cleared to take the field. Five Ravens remain on the PUP list to open up camp next week.
