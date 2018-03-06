Ravens' Brent Urban: Re-signing for one year
Urban (foot) re-signed with the Ravens on a one-year contract, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Injuries have limited the 2014 fourth-round pick to 25 games through four seasons, but he's shown flashes of being an effective 3-4 defensive end when healthy. Urban should make a full recovery from foot surgery before training camp, where he'll at least have a shot to compete for a starting job. He's far from the IDP radar.
