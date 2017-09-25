Play

Urban (foot) sustained a Lisfranc injury that will require surgery, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

A specific timetable was not offered by head coach John Harbaugh, but he did classify it as a "long-term injury." It's unknown if Urban is headed to injured reserve at this point, but Willie Henry will likely be required to replace him for an extended period of time.

