Urban is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 3 game against the Jaguars due to a foot sprain.

Urban suffered his injury in the first half of Sunday's contest and the severity is unclear at this time. His absence leaves Willie Henry as the only healthy defensive end on the team, likely meaning defensive tackles will have to rotate in at the other end position while Urban is sidelined.

