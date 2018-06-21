Ravens' Brent Urban: Returns to the field
Urban (foot) was practicing with the team during last week's minicamp.
Urban has battled a series of injuries throughout his first four seasons, limiting the defensive lineman to a measly 25 career games. However, he did re-sign to a one-year contract with the team this offseason, which may shape up to be a 'prove it' type year for the former fourth-round selection.
