Ravens' Brent Urban: Will open training camp on PUP list
Urban (foot) will begin training camp on the Ravens' Physically Unable to Perform list, ESPN's Jamison Hensley reports.
Urban remains in recovery from a Lisfranc injury he sustained last September. However, the defensive end was able to participate in team drills during June's mandatory minicamp, so it may not be long until Urban is activated from the PUP list.
