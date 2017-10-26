Ravens' Breshad Perriman: Active against Dolphins
Perriman (concussion) is active for Thursday's game against the Dolphins.
The Ravens' receiving corps will be getting both Perriman and Jeremy Maclin (shoulder) back in the fold for Thursday's primetime game. Not only is Perriman returning, but he could be in line for a more featured role than usual with Mike Wallace (concussion) sidelined. The likes of Chris Moore and Griff Whalen will also enter the mix for targets; however, Perriman and Maclin have the inside track at seeing the bulk of the wide receiver targets Thursday. Perriman, who has just four catches for 26 yards on the season, could outperform his 2017 production against the Dolphins alone.
