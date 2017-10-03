Perriman caught one of four targets for six yards in Sunday's loss to the Steelers.

The young receiver had a chance for his first touchdown of the season Sunday with a target down near the goal line that was off the mark for an incompletion. Otherwise, it was another quiet outing for Perriman, who now has two catches for 11 yards on 13 targets. Baltimore's passing game remains out of sync, and Perriman clearly the No. 3 option at best among the Raven receivers.