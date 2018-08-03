Ravens' Breshad Perriman: At fault for interception
Perriman caught two of three targets for 19 yards in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game against the Bears.
Perriman did make a couple of nice plays in the first half, but it wasn't enough to make up for an interception on a short pass that slipped right through his hands. Even after collecting a $649,485 roster bonus in July, the 2015 first-round pick seems to be on the wrong side of the roster bubble.
