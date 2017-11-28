Perriman is listed as active for Monday night's game against the Texans.

Perriman, who last suited up Week 9, returns to the mix after a one-game stint as a healthy scratch. To date, the 2015 first-rounder has been limited to seven catches on 27 targets for 54 yards over the course of eight games. Perriman has much to prove before gaining fantasy utility, but perhaps his Week 11 benching will help spark the wideout's production down the stretch.