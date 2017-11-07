Perriman pulled in three of seven targets for 28 yards in Sunday's loss to the Titans.

The third-year wideout broke out of his two-game drought without a catch to record his best game of the season. Perriman had all of four catches for 26 yards entering Sunday. It's clear that Baltimore is trying to get Perriman the ball more, as evidenced by his season-high seven targets Sunday, but the added looks aren't being converted into production efficiently. Perriman and the Ravens will be on a bye this week before returning to action against the Packers.