The Ravens, who play against the Packers on Sunday, are expected to demote Perriman, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

It remains to be seen whether that would lead to the wideout being a healthy inactive Sunday or simply result in Perriman being less involved in the team's attack after seeing work on 46 percent of the Ravens' snaps on offense in Week 9's loss to the Titans. While the demotion may end up being a one-week deal, per the report, on Sunday it could lead to added reps for follow receiver Michael Campanaro, working behind starters Jeremy Maclin and Mike Wallace.