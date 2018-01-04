Perriman ended the season with 10 receptions for 77 yards and no touchdowns on 35 targets across 11 games.

It was a disastrous season for Perriman, who took several steps back after a promising 2016 campaign in which he brought in 33 receptions for 499 yards and three scores. His catch rate dropped to just 28.5 percent, which was considerably less than his already subpar 50 percent catch rate from a year ago. He was a healthy scratch several times down the stretch, showing that the team had a greater level of trust in the likes of Chris Moore and Michael Campanaro -- both of whom are late-round draft picks as opposed to Perriman's status as a former first-rounder. Coach John Harbaugh said at his year-end press conference that Perriman "is a wonderful young man. He wants to fill all of the expectations he has for himself. He wants to be great. That's something we have to find out. It's up to Breshad, it's up to us. It's a tough league. You have to earn your stripes," according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun. Perriman has just one year left on his rookie deal, and it's clear that the team's confidence in him has waned considerably. A year ago, the questions surrounding Perriman had less to do with talent being NFL-level and more to do with his ability to hold up for a full regular season. Heading into 2018, it's the questions are fully centered on whether he can make any sort of NFL impact. 2017 was a make or break year for Perriman, and it was decidedly broken.