Perriman has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Bears due to a concussion, Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun reports.

Perriman was unable to haul in a single pass before leaving the game prematurely with a concussion, while his status for Week 7 against the Vikings is now in question. He'll need to clear the league's concussion protocol before potentially returning to practice, and with Jeremy Maclin (shoulder) inactive, Michael Campanaro and Chris Moore could be in line for additional targets alongside Mike Wallace.