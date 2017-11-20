Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Perriman will be back in the lineup at some point this season, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Perriman was a healthy scratch for the first time all season in Sunday's 23-0 win over the Packers, allowing Chris Moore to pick up regular snaps alongside Jeremy Maclin and Mike Wallace in three-wide formations. Neither Moore nor No. 4 receiver Michael Campanaro drew a target, but it could be argued that's actually an upgrade from what Perriman's been giving the team. The 2015 first-round pick has arguably been the least efficient wideout in the NFL this season, catching seven of 27 targets for 54 yards on 310 offensive snaps. Given that Perriman doesn't play special teams, his removal from the lineup was a pretty clear case of addition by subtraction. The Ravens may be inclined to give him another chance before the end of the season, though he'd probably have been released by now if he hadn't been drafted in the first round.