Ravens' Breshad Perriman: Expected to play again this year
Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Perriman will be back in the lineup at some point this season, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Perriman was a healthy scratch for the first time all season in Sunday's 23-0 win over the Packers, allowing Chris Moore to pick up regular snaps alongside Jeremy Maclin and Mike Wallace in three-wide formations. Neither Moore nor No. 4 receiver Michael Campanaro drew a target, but it could be argued that's actually an upgrade from what Perriman's been giving the team. The 2015 first-round pick has arguably been the least efficient wideout in the NFL this season, catching seven of 27 targets for 54 yards on 310 offensive snaps. Given that Perriman doesn't play special teams, his removal from the lineup was a pretty clear case of addition by subtraction. The Ravens may be inclined to give him another chance before the end of the season, though he'd probably have been released by now if he hadn't been drafted in the first round.
More News
-
Ravens' Breshad Perriman: Inactive Sunday•
-
Ravens' Breshad Perriman: Demotion likely on tap•
-
Ravens' Breshad Perriman: Catches three passes against Titans•
-
Ravens' Breshad Perriman: No catches in return•
-
Ravens' Breshad Perriman: Active against Dolphins•
-
Ravens' Breshad Perriman: Questionable to return•
-
Early Week 12 Waiver Wire
Get a jump on the competition with Dave Richard's early look at the waiver wire after Sunday's...
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 11 kicks off.
-
SportsLine: Bench Goff, start Perine
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...