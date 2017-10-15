Perriman (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Perriman's status never appeared to be in much peril, as he was able to turn in full practices Thursday and Friday before being hit with a questionable designation heading into the weekend. The second-year wideout has been quiet this season with just four catches for 26 yards on 16 targets in five games, but he could see a more expansive role Sunday with fellow receiver Jeremy Maclin (shoulder) being viewed as a game-time call.