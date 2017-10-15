Ravens' Breshad Perriman: Expected to start in place of Maclin on Sunday
Perriman (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Bears.
The 2015 first-rounder has caught just four passes for 26 yards on 15 targets to date this season, but opportunity knocks for him Sunday with Jeremy Maclin inactive, thus affording Perriman a chance to see added looks in the Ravens' Week 6 passing attack while likely starting opposite fellow wideout Mike Wallace.
