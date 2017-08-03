Perriman will not be rushed back to the practice field until his hamstring injury is fully healed, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The third-year wideout suffered a hamstring injury Tuesday and missed his second consecutive practice Thursday. Considering the amount of injuries the Ravens have already endured this offseason, it's not surprising to see the them handling Perriman's injury with extreme care. According to Zrebiec, there's no word yet on when Perriman will be back on the field, but there's no indication at this time that his status for Week 1 is in jeopardy.