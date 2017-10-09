Ravens' Breshad Perriman: Hauls in two receptions Sunday
Perriman caught two of three targets for 15 yards in Sunday's win over the Raiders.
Sunday marked Perriman's first multi-catch outing of the season, which speaks to his lack of production to this point in the year. His 50 percent catch rate from 2016 was expected to improve this season, but Perriman has only caught 25 percent of his targets. Perriman is fifth on the team in targets (16) but his 26 receiving yards through five games rank him behind the likes of Danny Woodhead and Michael Campanaro.
