Ravens' Breshad Perriman: Healthy scratch Sunday
Perriman (coach's decision) is listed as inactive for Week 13's matchup against the Lions.
Perriman will be a healthy scratch for the second time in three weeks, surrendering his spot on the active roster to WR/KR Michael Campanaro. Perriman's playing time had been trending downward anyway, as he saw just 16 snaps in Week 12's win over Houston. He's been active nine games this season, but has gone without a reception in five of them.
